‘One Window, One Owner’ project to be started soon

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 23, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -  A briefing on the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE) project was conducted under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fahad Mahmood on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners, tehsildars, and other officials.

During the briefing, it was announced that the PULSE project, set to commence on February 1, aims at simplify land ownership and distribution under the initiative “One Window, One Owner.”  The preparations, including temporary staff recruitment, are being finalized to ensure the project’s success.  An awareness seminar for field staff participating in this operation would also be held in the next week.

Speaking at the meeting, ADCR Fahad Mahmood emphasized that the primary objective of the project was to eliminate traditional khewat system.

He noted that identifying and distributing land according to ownership is a top priority for the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement Project.

Govt tables PECA Bill in NA to deal with fake news

DC reviews progress on axle load management

A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem was held to review progress on axle load management on Wednesday.

Officers from relevant departments and stakeholders from crushing units at Pull 111 attended the meeting. The DC highlighted that the Punjab government had made significant improvements to the district’s road infrastructure.

He emphasized that overloaded vehicles were a primary cause of road deterioration, leading to higher maintenance costs and economic losses. The axle load management was being implemented to protect roads, increase their lifespan, and reduce repair costs. Penalties were recommended for violations of the axle load management regulations. A consensus was reached on setting load limits for vehicles transporting stones. During the meeting, Secretary RTA Malik Muhammad Tahir presented a report regarding axle load violations.

Will not stay silent on provincial rights, Bilawal tells PPP leaders

OUR STAFF REPORT

