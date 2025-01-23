Pakistan crash out of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup after Ireland defeat

JOHOR/LAHORE - Pakistan’s campaign in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup came to an end following a 13-run loss to Ireland in a rain-affected group match at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Malaysia, on Wednesday.

Pakistan finished fourth in Group B, failing to advance to the Super Six stage. Ireland, along with England and the USA, secured their spots in the next round. Pakistan will now compete against Samoa in the fourth-place playoff on Friday, January 24, at the same venue.

Ireland, opting to bat first after winning the toss, managed 69-5 in the allotted nine overs. Player of the Match Alice Walsh led the charge with an impressive 19-ball 31, featuring five boundaries. Walsh’s opening partner, Freya Sargent, chipped in with 11 off 10 balls, while Annabel Squires and Abbi Harrison contributed unbeaten 13 and 10 runs, respectively. Pakistan’s Memoona Khalid claimed two wickets in her solitary over.

Pakistan’s revised target, set at 73 runs in nine overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, looked achievable initially as the team reached 24 for no loss in 2.1 overs. However, a collapse ensued, and they were restricted to 59-7. Captain Komal Khan top-scored with 12 off 12 balls, hitting a lone boundary.Ireland’s Ellie McGee stood out with the ball, claiming two wickets for just 13 runs in her two overs, effectively sealing Pakistan’s fate in the tournament.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Bangladesh Women defeated Scotland Women by 17 runs in the 17th match, England Women thumped USA Women by 8 wickets in the 18th match, New Zealand Women outclassed Samoa Women by 67 runs in the 19th match, Australia Women thrashed Nepal Women 83 runs in the 20th match and South Africa Women defeated Nigeria Women by 41 runs in the 22nd match of the tournament.

CRICKET FRATERNITY URGES PCB CHIEF TO REVIVE FAST-DECLINING WOMEN’S CRICKET

Following the Pakistan U19 Women’s cricket team’s early exit from the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Johor, the cricket community has raised concerns over the declining state of women’s cricket in Pakistan. Calls have intensified for Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to take urgent action to address the challenges plaguing women’s cricket at all levels. The critics have highlighted the lack of transparency and accountability in the current selection process, sayingthat there is a dire need improve selection criteria at all levels in women cricket.

The stakeholders within the cricket fraternity have presented a series of recommendations aimed at revitalizing women’s cricket in Pakistan.

The PCB should create competitive regional women’s cricket teams, following the same structure and selection criteria used in men’s cricket.Regular inter-regional tournaments should be organized to provide players with challenging and competitive match experience. Players should be selected for junior and senior national teams based on consistent performance in domestic tournaments. Performance monitoring should be thorough and transparent.The PCB must ensure an open and transparent selection process, free from undue influence, ensuring only deserving players make it to the national teams. The cricket community believes that genuine players and competitive cricket are the only solutions to reverse the downward trajectory of women’s cricket in Pakistan. Meritocracy, proper planning, and consistent investment in player development are seen as essential components to elevate the sport to new heights. Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is urged to prioritize women’s cricket, addressing its challenges with the same vigor and commitment afforded to the men’s game. With the right approach, Pakistan’s women cricketers can emerge as strong contenders on the international stage, restoring pride to the sport and inspiring future generations.