Pakistan urges global action for Gaza reconstruction

Pakistan has called on the international community to formulate a concrete plan for the reconstruction of Gaza in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions. The Foreign Office spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, emphasized that holding Israel accountable for crimes committed during the conflict is vital for restoring international legitimacy.

In a weekly press briefing, the spokesperson welcomed the Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, achieved through mediation by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. He reiterated Pakistan’s support for a two-state solution based on UN principles, Security Council resolutions, and decisions of the International Court of Justice.

Khan also condemned the recent Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, which claimed 10 Palestinian lives, warning that such actions could jeopardize the Gaza ceasefire. He urged the global community to take serious note of these developments.

The spokesperson highlighted the capsizing of a boat off Morocco’s coast, confirming that 22 survivors were Pakistani nationals. Pakistan’s embassy in Morocco is assisting the survivors and coordinating with local authorities to verify the involvement of additional Pakistani citizens.

Khan also discussed Pakistan’s diplomatic engagements under its “Look Africa” policy, with Additional Foreign Secretary Hamid Asghar Khan holding consultations in Djibouti, Rwanda, and Uganda. During talks with Rwanda, bilateral cooperation in areas such as culture, defense, education, and trade, including a Preferential Trade Agreement, was explored.

In Islamabad, Pakistan held bilateral consultations with the Netherlands, covering topics like climate change, trade, and water management. Similarly, the fourth round of Pakistan-Azerbaijan consultations focused on cooperation in trade, energy, IT, defense, health, and education.