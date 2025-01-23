The Uffington White Horse is a remarkable ancient hill figure etched into the chalk hills of Oxfordshire, England. This stylised, abstract representation of a horse, measuring approximately 374 feet in length, dates back over 3,000 years. Carved by removing the chalk and revealing the underlying white earth, the figure stands as an iconic symbol of prehistoric art and British heritage. Its origins and purpose remain the subject of much speculation, with theories ranging from a tribal emblem, a religious symbol, to even an astronomical marker. The Uffington White Horse continues to captivate and mystify observers, connecting the present with a distant past.