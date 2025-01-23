PCB boosts financial incentives for foreign players in PSL 10

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced an additional financial incentive for foreign players participating in the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
As per reports, six high-profile international players will receive an extra $100,000 each, funded through the PCB’s special reserves. This is in addition to the PSL draft’s minimum purchase price of $200,000 set for each foreign player.
The PSL governing council had earlier allocated $500,000 annually for player payments once the net broadcast revenue from the central pool reached Rs 3 billion. However, due to unutilized funds from the previous year, this amount has doubled to $1 million, enabling the PCB to enhance payments for elite players.