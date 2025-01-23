Thursday, January 23, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PCB boosts financial incentives for foreign players in PSL 10

PCB boosts financial incentives for foreign players in PSL 10
Web Sports Desk
4:36 PM | January 23, 2025
Sports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced an additional financial incentive for foreign players participating in the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

As per reports, six high-profile international players will receive an extra $100,000 each, funded through the PCB’s special reserves. This is in addition to the PSL draft’s minimum purchase price of $200,000 set for each foreign player.

The PSL governing council had earlier allocated $500,000 annually for player payments once the net broadcast revenue from the central pool reached Rs 3 billion. However, due to unutilized funds from the previous year, this amount has doubled to $1 million, enabling the PCB to enhance payments for elite players.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1737610591.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025