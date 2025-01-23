PIA sacks two employees over cellphone smuggling incident

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has dismissed two employees found guilty of cellphone smuggling.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the employees were terminated following a thorough investigation conducted under the airline’s rules and regulations, which confirmed the charges. The spokesperson reiterated that PIA maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any violation of national or organizational laws.

The incident came to light when customs officials recovered 78 high-value mobile phones, including 54 iPhones worth millions of rupees, from the crew of a PIA flight arriving from Dubai to Multan. Acting on prior intelligence, authorities intercepted the crew, discovering 24 iPhones with two air hostesses. Further investigation uncovered 54 additional phones with male crew members summoned back from their hotel.

The confiscated devices included the latest iPhone 16 Pro models. Statements from the implicated crew members have been recorded as part of the ongoing inquiry.