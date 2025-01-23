Thursday, January 23, 2025
PM expresses solidarity with Turkiye after tragic fire incident

Web Desk
8:06 PM | January 23, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday following a tragic fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in north-western Turkiye, which claimed several lives.

In a telephone conversation, the prime minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries caused by the incident. He said the entire Pakistani nation stands with Turkiye during this difficult time, praying for the deceased and the swift recovery of the injured.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also commended the prompt response by Turkish authorities in managing the tragedy and offered Pakistan’s assistance if required.

President Erdogan thanked the prime minister for his heartfelt gesture, emphasizing the strong brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye and reaffirming their mutual commitment to further strengthen their relationship.

