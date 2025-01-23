PM stresses media’s role in governance and development

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with a delegation from the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) at the Prime Minister’s Office to discuss the media’s pivotal role in governance and national progress.

The Prime Minister emphasized the strong relationship of mutual trust between the government and the media, stating that constructive criticism from the media is essential for improving governance. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to upholding freedom of expression and its belief in the media as the fourth pillar of the state.

Highlighting the government's developmental vision, the Prime Minister said the "Uraan Pakistan" initiative—a locally developed plan for national progress—will succeed with the support of the media and other stakeholders.

PM Shehbaz noted that Pakistan’s journey toward economic growth has resumed from where it was interrupted in 2018. “Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan witnessed a golden era of development. Today, with his guidance, the path to progress has been reignited,” he stated.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to friendly nations for their support, which helped Pakistan avert default and move toward economic stability. He credited the economic team’s efforts for lowering inflation and interest rates while enhancing exports and industrial and agricultural growth.

Shedding light on governance reforms, the Prime Minister said digitalization efforts in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and initiatives like faceless customs assessments are boosting transparency, reducing corruption, and increasing revenue collection.

The delegation lauded the government’s measures to curb smuggling of essential commodities such as petroleum, sugar, fertilizer, and wheat, benefiting the national exchequer. The Prime Minister highlighted the growing trust of overseas Pakistanis in government policies, reflected in increased remittances.

Speaking on foreign relations, PM Shehbaz said that the country’s diplomatic efforts have strengthened ties with friendly nations, restoring Pakistan’s global image. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism, with the armed forces and citizens united in this mission.

Regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he noted that its benefits are now becoming evident, with the government striving for the early completion of ongoing projects.

The delegation appreciated the Prime Minister's efforts to negotiate reforms in the energy sector and reduce electricity prices. They also stressed the need for political stability in the country, urging the government to play a constructive role in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, senior officials from the Ministry of Information, and PBA members including Chairman Mian Aamir Mehmood, Mir Ibrahim, Naz Afrin Sehgal, Sultan Lakhani, Salman Iqbal, Shakeel Masood, Nadeem Malik, and Kazim Khan.