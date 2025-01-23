Thursday, January 23, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PMD forecasts cold, dry weather across country

PMD forecasts cold, dry weather across country
Web Desk
9:40 AM | January 23, 2025
National

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted predominantly cold and dry weather across most parts of the country, with hilly areas expected to experience very cold conditions in the next 24 hours.

Isolated areas in south Punjab and upper Sindh may witness shallow to moderate fog during the morning and night.

According to the synoptic outlook, continental air is prevailing in most regions, while a westerly wave is affecting the western and upper parts of the country.

Over the past 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most areas, with rain and snowfall reported in some parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and northern Balochistan.

Leh recorded the lowest temperature in the country on Wednesday, dropping to -10°C.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1737590342.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025