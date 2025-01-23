PMD forecasts cold, dry weather across country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted predominantly cold and dry weather across most parts of the country, with hilly areas expected to experience very cold conditions in the next 24 hours.

Isolated areas in south Punjab and upper Sindh may witness shallow to moderate fog during the morning and night.

According to the synoptic outlook, continental air is prevailing in most regions, while a westerly wave is affecting the western and upper parts of the country.

Over the past 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most areas, with rain and snowfall reported in some parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and northern Balochistan.

Leh recorded the lowest temperature in the country on Wednesday, dropping to -10°C.