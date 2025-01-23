Problems in Agriculture

Thursday, January 23, 2025
January 23, 2025
The majority of Pakistan’s population relies on agriculture, which contributes 24% to the GDP and is the largest source of foreign exchange earnings. However, the sector faces numerous problems that are hindering production.

Low water productivity, pest and disease attacks—38% of Pakistani land has been affected by locust infestations, according to the World Bank—improper use of fertilisers, low-quality seeds, illiterate farmers, excessive use of urea, and climate change are among the main issues plaguing agriculture in Pakistan.

By adopting different strategies and implementing reforms, Pakistan can address these problems. The use of technology, high-quality and climate-resilient seeds, and improved agricultural markets through a three-pronged strategy—reducing farmers’ crop price risks, encouraging contract farming, and increasing farmers’ financial liquidity—are essential steps. Additionally, Pakistan must learn from China’s pest control methods, such as adopting dynamic remote sensing processing. By implementing these measures, Pakistan can resolve its agricultural challenges and ensure the sector’s growth and sustainability.

MUHAMMAD FURQAN ABID,

Jaranwala.

