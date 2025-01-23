PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 1,598 more points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-Index of PSX continued with bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 1,598.82 more points, a negative change of 1.39 percent, closing at 113,443.43 points as compared to 115,042.25 points on the last trading day. A total of 743,632,966 shares were traded during the day as compared to 767,270,814 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs35.245 billion against Rs31.825 billion on the last trading day. As many as 454 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 93 of them recorded gains and 307 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 100,218,430 shares at Rs1.7 per share, Cnergyico PK with 96,976,679 shares at Rs7.36 per share and Fauji Cement with 83,552,040 shares at Rs38.58 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs349.99 per share closing at Rs21,900.00, whereas runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs183.27 rise in its share price to close at Rs3,291.79.