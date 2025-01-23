PTCL Group and PPAF Celebrate Empowerment and Success Through Ba-Ikhtiar Project

Islamabad - PTCL Group, in collaboration with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), hosted an inspiring event to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women entrepreneurs empowered through the Ba-Ikhtiar Project under Group’s Social Impact platform ‘Dil Se’. The initiative is fostering financial independence and paving the way for sustainable growth of women entrepreneurs through building successful e-commerce stores. PTCL Group is committed to empowering these women by supporting them in registering their startup and providing mentorship until they can run their business independently.

Additionally, the program’s expansion to 20 districts under the Ba-Ikhtiar initiative aims to transform communities across Pakistan. This expansion will broaden the project’s scope to encompass diverse skill sets, including pottery, arts and crafts, food preservation, online tutoring, organic cosmetics, and more.

The event celebrated the resilience and determination of women entrepreneurs, who have successfully turned challenges into opportunities. His Excellency, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi – Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan graced the event as chief guest. Corporate partners, development sector organizations, and academia were present at the event, along with prominent figures from the entertainment, fashion, sports, and industry sectors. Esteemed personalities such as Kubra Khan, Hareem Farooq, Sana Mir, Ali Xeeshan, and Naseem Hameed added a touch of glamour and prestige. Their support further highlighted the event’s significance, which was already brimming with inspiring stories of transformation, growth, and success.

The event also featured a thought-provoking panel discussion, bringing together renowned personalities from diverse fields, including Sania Saeed, Jehan Ara, Azima Dhanji and Zarene Asif, who shared key insights on global best practices in women empowerment, the role of technology in solving societal challenges, and the strategies needed for women to successfully navigate the entrepreneurial landscape.

The highlight of the day was Pakistan’s first-ever AI-powered fashion show, where the women entrepreneurs showcased clothing designs created in collaboration with artificial intelligence.

This innovative segment underscored the Ba-Ikhtiar Project’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive social change, reflecting how creativity and technology can unite to inspire new possibilities.

Speaking at the grand event, Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, emphasized on the program’s broader significance, stating: “The Ba-Ikhtiar Project is more than just a program; it is a movement that empowers women to unlock their potential by providing them with the necessary resources and skills to succeed. Today, we celebrate not just their achievements but also the ripple effect of hope, resilience, and progress that they bring to their families, communities, and society at large.”

The CEO of PPAF, Nadir Gul Barech, further highlighted the critical role of partnerships: “When organizations unite under a shared vision, the impact can be truly transformative. Ba-Ikhtiar exemplifies how the private sector’s innovation and the development sector’s community insights can converge to create meaningful and sustainable change. This is the power of collaboration in action.”

The event also spotlighted inspirational success stories, including two participants, who represented Pakistan at Gitex Global 2024 in Dubai, one of the world’s largest tech events. Ms. Mariam Hussain shared how the Ba-Ikhtiar Project enabled her to showcase the entrepreneurial ventures on a global platform, demonstrating the transformative impact of empowerment and opportunity.

The Ba-Ikhtiar Project continues to stand as a beacon of empowerment. Through this initiative, participants have gained critical skills, including digital literacy, financial management, business development, and e-commerce. These tools have enabled them to build thriving businesses and fundamentally transform their lives.

The event reaffirmed the commitment of PTCL Group and PPAF, along with partners, National Rural Support Program (NRSP), U Microfinance Bank (U Bank) and Daraz to expanding the reach of the Ba-Ikhtiar Project, introducing additional skill-building initiatives, and creating broader opportunities for women across Pakistan. Both organizations envision a future where every woman has the tools, confidence, and support to thrive, fostering resilience and enabling communities to flourish.