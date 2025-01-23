PTI founder bars Sher Afzal from representing him in court

The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has instructed to cease representing him in legal matters and prohibited him from visiting him in jail.

According to jail authorities, Marwat, a prominent PTI leader, attempted to visit the party’s founder at Adiala Jail but was denied entry. The officials cited explicit instructions from the PTI founder, who clarified that Marwat was not his legal counsel and should not be granted access.

The matter was brought to the attention of Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, who is presiding over the case against the PTI founder. The judge has formally included the PTI founder's directives in the case record.

This development has raised questions regarding the internal dynamics of the party’s legal and leadership strategies amid ongoing legal challenges.