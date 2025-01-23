Thursday, January 23, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTI founder bars Sher Afzal from representing him in court

PTI founder bars Sher Afzal from representing him in court
Web Desk
7:15 PM | January 23, 2025
National

The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has instructed Sher Afzal Marwat to cease representing him in legal matters and prohibited him from visiting him in jail.

According to jail authorities, Marwat, a prominent PTI leader, attempted to visit the party’s founder at Adiala Jail but was denied entry. The officials cited explicit instructions from the PTI founder, who clarified that Marwat was not his legal counsel and should not be granted access.

The matter was brought to the attention of Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, who is presiding over the case against the PTI founder. The judge has formally included the PTI founder's directives in the case record.

This development has raised questions regarding the internal dynamics of the party’s legal and leadership strategies amid ongoing legal challenges.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1737610591.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025