PTI quits talks leaving month-long negotiations with govt in disarray

Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan demands coalition govt to announce commission before next round of talks. Spokesperson for govt negotiation committee says allied parties reviewed in detail PTI’s demands but no final decision taken yet on formation of judicial commissions. Govt to respond to PTI’s Charter of Demands on 28th: Senator Siddiqui says.

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday decided not to participate in the upcoming fourth sitting of talks with the ruling coalition, which is likely to meet on January 28.

The PTI’s negotiation committee has decided not to participate in the fourth rounds of talks, said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan.

The much-awaited talks between the government and the party of former prime minister Imran Khan had started in December last year to lower political temperature in the country.

In a statement, PTI leader Omar Ayub reiterated his party’s stance that they would not sit on the negotiation table till formation of separate judicial commissions to probe violent incidents of May 9 and November 26. “The formation of judicial commissions is of utmost importance,” he added. He said PTI chief Khan had given clear instructions that there was no use of talks if judicial commissions were not formed.

The development came after Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the spokesperson of government’s negotiation committee, said they would give their final response over PTI’s charter of demands on January 28. He said this after the government committee met under the chair of Speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Omar further said the government has yet to decide about the judicial commission, one of the key demands of PTI for continuing talks. The PTI, during the third round of talks held on January 16, had presented its demands in writing, seeking probes into the May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024 events, as well as the release of “political prisoners”.

In a statement, Ayub said: “Constitution of judicial commission is necessary before fourth round of talks.” He said that they would not sit at the negotiating table with the government anymore until the formation of the judicial commission.

The government is likely to formally respond on the Charter of Demands of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on January 28 as consultations among the government camp continue. The spokesperson of the government committee Senator Irfan Siddiqui told the media on Wednesday that the government has taken a legal briefing on the PTI’s Charter of Demands. He said that the consultation process would continue until Friday. Senator Siddiqui further said that there was no final decision yet on the formation of judicial commissions. “The consultation process would continue and more issues will come under discussion,” he said further.

The governmental committee that is holding talks with the PTI has formed a sub-committee to deliberate over the opposition party’s demand to form a judicial commission to probe into the incidents that took place on May 9, 2023 and November 26, 2024. The government’s negotiation committee met at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Participants included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister of Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, Aleem Khan, Salik Hussain, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Rana Sanaullah, Dr Farooq Sattar, Ijaz-ul-Haq, and Khalid Magsi.

The meeting reviewed the PTI demands. During the meeting, Minister of Law Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed the committee on each point of the opposition’s charter of demands. Following the meeting, Senator Siddiqui told the media that the session went well and included a detailed review of the PTI’s demands. “All representatives of the seven allied parties were present at the meeting. The seven working days for negotiations will be fully utilised, paving the way for the fourth round of talks with the PTI,” he said.