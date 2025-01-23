Punjab, Argentina join hands to promote cultural exchanges: Azma

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari held a meeting with Argentina Ambassador to Pakistan during which the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and initiate cultural collaborations. During the meeting, minister emphasised the potential for both Punjab and Argentina to enhance their relationship through cultural exchange. She highlighted that Punjab’s culture is globally recognised and that cultural initiatives can transcend borders, fostering stronger ties between the two nations. Bokhari further remarked that both countries could collaborate across various sectors, with cultural exchange being a key area of focus. The Argentine Ambassador lauded the rich cultural heritage of Punjab, particularly its traditional cuisine, which enjoys worldwide recognition. Both sides expressed mutual interest in deepening their cooperation and strengthening the cultural ties between Punjab and Argentina.

The meeting was also attended by Punjab Information Secretary Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, Parliamentary Secretary Shazia Ahmad, and Chairman of the Alhamra Arts Council, Razi Ahmad.