Punjab govt approves provision of Martys’ Package for 11 police personnel

January 23, 2025
LAHORE  -  The Punjab government has approved the provision of a comprehensive Martyrs’ Package for 11 police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. The package includes grants and housing support for the families of the martyrs. A meeting chaired by Punjab’s Provincial Law Minister, Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharath, was held at the Home Department to finalize the initiative. Attendees included Special Secretary Home Fazal Rahman, Additional IG Imran Arshad, DIG Special Branch Syed Khurram Ali, DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin, Additional Secretary Home Dr.ZeeshanHanif, and other relevant officials. The package includes financial assistance under “Package Two,” with the following details:Families of constables will receive PKR 4 million in grants and PKR 18.9 million for housing.Families of Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) will receive PKR 5 million in grants and PKR 24.5 million for housing. Meanwhile families of inspectors will receive PKR 6 million in grants and PKR 35 million for housing.

The meeting specifically approved the package for the families of Martyrs ASI Nazeer Ahmed, ASI Muhammad Nawaz, Constable Arshad, Constable Zia Akhtar, Constable Muhammad Khalil, Constable Abid Ali, Constable Muhammad Ehsan, Constable Muhammad Mubashir Bilal, Inspector Muhammad Afzal, Constable Muhammad Suhail, and Constable Syed Tahir Raza.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharath emphasized, “The sacrifices of our martyrs will never be forgotten. We are committed to bringing enemies of peace, terrorists, and criminals to justice.”

