PUWF, Unions discuss Punjab Domestic Workers Rules 2024

In a press statement, the General Secretary of the Pakistan United Workers Federation (PUWF), Saad Muhammad Chaudhry, highlighted a significant meeting held on January 17, 2025, at the PUWF office in Lahore. This tripartite meeting included representatives from the Domestic Workers Union and the Domestic Workers Employers Association.

The primary agenda was to discuss the newly drafted Punjab Domestic Workers Rules, 2024, analyze potential loopholes, and advocate collectively for the rights and welfare of domestic workers in the province.

During the discussions, all parties acknowledged the importance of these rules in establishing a legal framework to protect domestic workers. They underscored the necessity of clear and enforceable regulations addressing critical issues such as fair wages, safe working conditions, leave entitlements, and protection from exploitation.

Chaudhry Saad further identified several concerns raised during the meeting regarding potential shortcomings in the proposed rules. A major concern was enforcement challenges, with the Union stressing the need for adequate resources and trained personnel to ensure compliance and effectively address violations. Additionally, the discussions emphasized the need for a robust mechanism to determine minimum wages for domestic workers, considering factors such as the cost of living and skill levels.

The composition and functioning of Dispute Resolution Committees were also reviewed, with both parties advocating for impartial and efficient mechanisms to resolve disputes between domestic workers and employers.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to collaborate further and advocate for necessary amendments and improvements to the rules. Both parties agreed to work together to ensure the effective implementation of these regulations, thereby protecting the rights and dignity of domestic workers in Punjab.

This meeting highlights the crucial role of dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders in ensuring the successful implementation of labor laws and safeguarding workers' rights.