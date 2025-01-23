PWPA submits Acid Control Bill in PA Secretariat

Lahore - Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt submitted the Punjab Acid Control Bill 2025 to the Punjab Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday.

This bill, prepared in collaboration with the Initiative for Sustainable Development, is being hailed as a significant advancement for the protection of women. It has been referred to the Standing Committee on Home for review, which is expected to present its report within two months.

Hina Pervaiz Butt said that once approved, the bill will be immediately enforced across Punjab. The primary objective of the bill is to regulate the sale and purchase of acid to prevent acid attacks.

This initiative has been undertaken due to the special interest of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in providing a safe and secure environment for women. The bill represents an important step toward achieving a “Safe Punjab.”

According to the bill, individuals involved in the sale and purchase of acid must obtain a license issued by the respective district’s Deputy Commissioner. The license will be valid for two years and must be renewed upon expiration. Additionally, the bill prohibits the sale and purchase of acid to individuals under 18 years of age. Violations of the law can result in the cancellation of the license, as well as heavy fines and penalties.

Hina Pervaiz Butt emphasized that the bill is a crucial step toward ensuring women’s safety and will play a significant role in eliminating the serious issue of acid attacks.