RDA takes action against illegal construction at Top City

RAWALPINDI - The Enforcement Squad of Rawalpindi Development Authority here on Wednesday took action against the illegal construction activities at the Top City housing scheme.

On the directions of RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza, the squad sealed several illegally constructed and under-construction site offices and marketing offices of the scheme, marking a significant step in ensuring compliance with development regulations. This decisive move marks a significant step toward ensuring that all construction activities in the area comply with established development regulations. “By addressing these violations, the RDA aims to uphold the integrity of the region’s urban planning and ensure that all construction projects are carried out legally and in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.

The RDA remains committed to upholding city planning regulations and ensuring that all development activities follow legal procedures,” noted an official press release.