Rising stars shine in Ghazi & Magsi Tennis Championship in Karachi

LAHORE - The Ghazi & Magsi National Juniors & Seniors Tennis Championship saw intense competition across categories, with standout performances highlighting Pakistan’s emerging tennis talent. In the boys U18 singles quarterfinals, Asad Zaman overcame Nabeel Qayum 7-6, 6-2, while Amir Mazari defeated Ruhab Faisal 6-2, 6-2 and M Salar cruised past Junaid Meher 6-0, 6-1. The boys U14 singles second round witnessed M Junaid dominating Syed Abdullah 4-0, 4-0, and Rohan Das defeating Majid Bachani 5-4, 4-1. Ibrahim Hussain Gill impressed in the U12 singles, advancing to the semifinals with a 4-2, 4-0 win over Majid Bachani. In the girls U14 singles semifinals, Romesa Malik Punoon Aqil delivered a flawless 4-0, 4-0 victory against Zainab Afnan, while Rania Bus defeated Emaan Shahbaz 4-0, 4-2.