Thursday, January 23, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rising stars shine in Ghazi & Magsi Tennis Championship in Karachi

Staff Reporter
January 23, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  The Ghazi & Magsi National Juniors & Seniors Tennis Championship saw intense competition across categories, with standout performances highlighting Pakistan’s emerging tennis talent. In the boys U18 singles quarterfinals, Asad Zaman overcame Nabeel Qayum 7-6, 6-2, while Amir Mazari defeated Ruhab Faisal 6-2, 6-2 and M Salar cruised past Junaid Meher 6-0, 6-1. The boys U14 singles second round witnessed M Junaid dominating Syed Abdullah 4-0, 4-0, and Rohan Das defeating Majid Bachani 5-4, 4-1. Ibrahim Hussain Gill impressed in the U12 singles, advancing to the semifinals with a 4-2, 4-0 win over Majid Bachani. In the girls U14 singles semifinals, Romesa Malik Punoon Aqil delivered a flawless 4-0, 4-0 victory against Zainab Afnan, while Rania Bus defeated Emaan Shahbaz 4-0, 4-2.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1737525261.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025