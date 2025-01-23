SACM KP stresses need to address women entrepreneurs’ issues

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, described women’s business activities as vital to achieving the goals of economic development, emphasizing the need to address the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs.

He expressed these views while addressing a Public-Private Dialogue session, organized by the Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) in collaboration with the Centre for International Private Enterprises, at a local hotel in Peshawar on Wednesday.

The Special Assistant assured all possible support to the Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry (WCCIs), established at the district level, and stated that efforts would be made to resolve the challenges they face by holding meetings with them.

The aim of the session was to provide businesswomen, relevant institutions, and the government an opportunity to promote business at both the district and provincial levels, and to address the issues faced by women in order to empower them economically.

Addressing the session, the Special Assistant praised the efforts of the organization in supporting the Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry. He noted that women play a crucial and active role in economic development, and on behalf of the provincial government, he assured full support to the Women’s Chambers. He also urged them to provide details about the problems they face and the support required from the government.

Referring to regional challenges, the SACM mentioned that since 1979, the region has been experiencing unfavorable conditions, which have had a deep negative impact on economic progress. However, he assured that practical steps would be taken to improve the business environment. Highlighting the government’s initiatives for the development and financial support of women, he mentioned that an interest-free loan scheme has been launched under the Social Welfare Department for women, underprivileged individuals, and transgenders.

Under the scheme, loans ranging from Rs0.1 million to Rs0.5 million are available through the Akhuwat Foundation. He urged the Chambers’ officials to create awareness about this project among businesswomen so they can benefit from it.

Additionally, through this programme, women can obtain larger loans in the form of clusters from the Bank of Khyber, or up to Rs0.5 million through the Akhuwat Foundation. He also noted that under the Ehsaas Honar Programme, loans of up to Rs0.5 million are available for people with technical skills.

The Special Assistant directed the Provincial Chief of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) to help establish linkages between women entrepreneurs and relevant institutions to provide financial support.

Addressing the women associated with the Chambers, he mentioned that they could showcase their products for marketing and sales at the Art and Craft Gallery of the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) in Islamabad, which would help boost production. The SACM assured that a meeting would be arranged with the Women Chambers’ officials from the five districts, with efforts to extend support wherever possible. He emphasized that real development could only be achieved with the support of women, and that the government would take all possible steps to provide a peaceful and sustainable business environment for them.

Project Manager of CGPA, Khalfan Ahmad Khattak, briefed the participants on the organization and its activities under the project, highlighting the positive impact of the Public-Private Dialogue in Dir Lower, Abbottabad, Mardan, and Charsadda.

President of WCCI (Peshawar), Rabia Basri, Provincial Chief of SMEDA, Rashid Aman, Assistant Commissioner Peshawar, Miss Rashida Tahir, and other speakers also addressed the session, discussing the services provided by their institutions and departments in support of women’s business activities.