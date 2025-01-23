SC reserves verdict in contempt case against additional registrar

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday reserved its verdict in a contempt of court case against the Additional Registrar for failing to schedule a case involving the powers of constitutional and regular benches.

The case was heard by a regular bench comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi. The proceedings were initiated after the Additional Registrar did not fix a plea filed by the federal government concerning the jurisdiction of normal benches to rule on constitutional matters.

The legal debate centers around whether regular Supreme Court benches can determine the validity of Article 191-A, introduced through the 26th Amendment, which established the constitutional bench.

The issue gained traction on January 13 when the federal government filed a petition against a Sindh High Court decision that invalidated Section 221-A(2) of the Customs Act, 1969. The petition argued that cases questioning the constitutionality of legislation should not be heard by regular benches.

During Monday’s hearing, Barrister Salahuddin informed the court that despite earlier orders, the case was not included in the cause list. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah questioned the delay and summoned court officials for clarification.

Deputy Registrar Zulfiqar Ahmed, appearing in the absence of the Additional Registrar, stated that the Judges Committee had decided to fix the case before the Constitutional Bench on January 27. However, Justice Shah expressed surprise at the decision, stating he was unaware of such a directive, despite being a member of the committee.

Justice Aysha Malik also raised concerns, questioning why the weekly cause list had been altered without a written order. Justice Aqeel Abbasi further emphasized that no official had the authority to transfer cases without proper authorization.

The Supreme Court has reserved its decision on the contempt proceedings and will announce the verdict at a later date.





