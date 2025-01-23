Thursday, January 23, 2025
Security forces kill six terrorists attempting infiltration from Afghanistan

Web Desk
5:56 PM | January 23, 2025
National

Security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, killing six terrorists in Sambaza, Zhob District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Thursday.

According to the military's media wing, the incident occurred on the night of January 22-23, when the movement of a group of terrorists attempting to cross into Pakistan was detected. "Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, six Khwarij were sent to hell," the ISPR statement said.

A significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered following the operation, it added.

The statement reiterated Pakistan's demand for effective border management by the Afghan authorities, urging them to prevent the use of their territory by militants targeting Pakistan. "The Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan," it emphasized.

The ISPR affirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to securing its borders and eradicating terrorism, stating, "Security forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country."

This operation comes amid heightened security challenges along the border and increasing calls for regional cooperation to address cross-border terrorism.

