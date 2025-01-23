Senate panel criticises FBR’s controversial vehicle purchase, demands halt amid tax shortfall

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue has expressed concerns over the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s controversial decision to purchase 1,010 vehicles for its officers and other staff.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was held on Wednesday here at the Parliament House, Islamabad, under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla. The committee discussed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s controversial decision to purchase 1,010 vehicles, with Senators expressing strong opposition to the move. Senator Fesal Vawda called for an immediate halt to the purchase, arguing that FBR officers were being rewarded with vehicles despite a significant tax shortfall of Rs384 billion. “This is an open corruption, and we will not sit idly by,” Senator Vawda asserted, accusing the FBR of misusing government funds. He proposed that the committee should write a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to halt the purchase, demanding a competitive bidding process for any future vehicle acquisitions. FBR officials defended the decision, stating that the purchase had been approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the Cabinet, but the committee remained resolute in its stance to cancel the purchase order.

“If these vehicles are bought, I will take the matter to NAB and FIA,” Senator Vawda warned, calling for further scrutiny into the issue. The committee has also taken up the Private Member Bill titled the ‘State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operation) (Amendment) Bill, 2024’, presented by Senator Anusha Rehman Ahmed Khan during the Senate sitting of 4th November 2024. After discussion, the committee unanimously approved the amendment to the bill, aimed at providing clearer guidelines for the operation and governance of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The key debate centered around Section 3(1) of the SOE Act 2023, which specifies that the Act applies to all public sector companies (PSCs) and other corporate bodies controlled by the federal government. It was noted that the Act does not apply to entities where the federal government’s shareholding falls below 51 percent following privatisation. While the Ministry of Finance argued that the existing clause was sufficient to address concerns regarding the privatisation of PSCs, Senator Anusha Rehman emphasised the need for clarity on the definition of state-owned enterprises, especially in cases where privatised entities continue to face legal ambiguity regarding their status. “As lawmakers, we should make laws that evolve with changing times to benefit the public at large,” Senator Farooq H Naek stated. The committee agreed, passing the bill with full consensus.

The committee also took up the issue of Pakistan’s lagging digital payment systems. Despite the global success of digital payment platforms, including QR code systems, Pakistan remains behind in adopting such technologies. The committee expressed concern over the lack of a national digital payment infrastructure. Chairman Mandviwalla emphasised, “The digital payment system is working successfully worldwide, and we must make progress in this area as well.” The Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Dr Inayat Hussain, acknowledged the committee’s concerns, citing ongoing efforts with organisations like Karandaaz to promote digital payment solutions. The committee set a firm deadline for the establishment of a robust digital payment system before June 30, 2025. The committee also discussed the ongoing efforts by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to promote local currency-based payments and reduce dependency on international payment platforms such as Visa and MasterCard. A representative from the SBP briefed the committee on initiatives like Raast, Pakistan’s instant payment system launched in 2021, and PayPak, the country’s domestic payment card scheme. The committee reiterated the importance of increasing the adoption of local payment systems to bolster economic sovereignty.