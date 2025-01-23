Senator Irfan urges PTI to resume dialogue with government

Senior PML-N leader has called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to reconsider its decision to withdraw from political dialogue with the government, emphasizing the importance of negotiations in resolving political issues.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Siddiqui expressed regret over PTI’s decision to call off the talks and assured that the government is working seriously on PTI's demands. He pointed out that while the opposition took 42 days to submit its written demands, they are now pressing for the formation of judicial commissions within seven days.

“The PTI should resume the talks. I urge Barrister Gohar and Omar Ayub to reconsider their decision,” Siddiqui stated, adding that the government is actively considering the establishment of a judicial commission to address the opposition’s concerns.

He also mentioned that a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan could be arranged within a day or two to move the process forward.

PTI, however, has refused to participate in further dialogue, citing the government’s failure to form judicial commissions to investigate the May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024, cases. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar confirmed that Imran Khan instructed the party to withdraw from talks, accusing the government of prevarication on the matter.

The opposition’s seven-day ultimatum to the government is set to expire on January 28.