Sherry Rehman raises alarm over Islamabad’s worsening water quality and scarcity

Addressing the Senate session, Senator , chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, expressed grave concerns over Islamabad’s deteriorating water quality and management.

Highlighting the urgent need for regular water testing, she stressed that quarterly assessments are essential to prevent further degradation. Senator Rehman linked poor water quality to public health, noting that 93% of diarrhoea cases in children stem from a lack of clean drinking water.

She revealed alarming statistics, including the rapid depletion of groundwater levels, which have dropped from 10 meters in the 1960s to 60-120 meters today. Additionally, 22 out of 127 tube wells and 39 out of 94 water filtration plants in Islamabad fail to meet health standards. A 2024 study found 35% of 299 water samples collected in the city to be unsatisfactory, with 35% of Islamabad’s water supply drawn from contaminated underground sources.

The senator noted significant contamination issues, with 7% of tube wells polluted with nitrates, 16% of filtration plants containing microbial contamination, and the widespread presence of coliform bacteria, which increases the risk of waterborne diseases.

She further highlighted the rising health toll, pointing to a surge in Hepatitis A and E cases in 2024, driven largely by contaminated water.

Senator Rehman criticized the inefficiency of the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) filtration plants, citing poor maintenance, leaks, and inadequate infrastructure. She emphasized the impact of environmental changes and rapid urban development on water scarcity, calling for improved monitoring, maintenance, and public awareness initiatives to combat the crisis.