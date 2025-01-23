SIFC plans to boost industrial and foreign investments

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is actively promoting investment opportunities to drive economic growth in the country.

Collaborating on this mission, the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) and the Pakistan Administrative Staff College (PASC) are jointly developing strategies to attract and expand industrial investments.

A dedicated research group has been tasked with identifying barriers to industrial development and proposing actionable solutions to overcome them.

In a bold move, the SIFC is also formulating a strategy aimed at securing $20 billion in foreign investment for the industrial sector over the next five years, setting the stage for significant economic transformation.