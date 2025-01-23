Sindh CM will also accompany President Zardari during his China visit

KARACHI - Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah would also accompany with President Asif Ali Zardari during his upcoming visit of China. President Asif Ali Zardari is expected to visit China in the first week of February during which several agreements are expected to be signed between the two countries. The Presidency has directed the chief minister to prepare proposals of Sindh’s schemes for the CPEC.

The Sindh Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah, has convened a high level meeting of the provincial government officials over the matter.

Sources said that the Chinese authorities will be requested for specific CPEC projects for Sindh during the three day visit of President Zardari. Provincial sources said that the president will finalise agreements for key projects, including the 192km coastal highway connecting Keti Bandar and Badin via Shah Bandar, during his visit to China next month.