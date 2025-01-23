Stakeholders seek radical steps to end political polarisation

Islamabad - Participants of a session, aimed at promoting and strengthening democracy in Pakistan, have emphasized the need to update the Charter of Democracy (CoD) into CoD 2.0 in order to address the current political and governance challenges.

The event, held here on Wednesday, brought together political workers from various national and regional political parties of the country mainly PPP, PML-N, PML-Q, PTI, MQM and others. The event was organized by Pakistan Development Alliance (PDA) to share the commitments of political parties in their respective manifestoes in the general election of February 8th 2024 to adhere

Syed Ishtiaq-ul-Hassan Gillani, Chief Executive of UGOOD, highlighted the enduring significance of the original Charter of Democracy introduced in 2006. He reflected on how the charter laid the groundwork for constitutional, social, and economic reforms, aiming to create a more inclusive and democratic framework for the nation.

Ishtiaq Gillani emphasized that CoD 2.O has been designed to address the shifting dynamics of Pakistan’s political landscape. He noted that the revised charter reaffirms the need for dialogue and unity among political forces to overcome national challenges. Highlighting the role of civil society, he praised the continued efforts of organizations such as PDA and others in keeping the democratic spirit alive.

Speaking at the event, Zia-ur-Rehman, Chief Executive of Awaz CDS-Pakistan, provided further insights into CoD 2.O and its necessity. He explained that the original charter’s vision was built on 36 critical points encompassing political, economic, and social reforms.

He emphasized that the political changes in recent years, including the emergence of new leadership in established parties as well as the rise of new political entities like PTI, created a pressing need for CoD 2.O. He noted that CoD 2.O was developed through extensive consultations with civil society, political leaders, media representatives, and academic institutions.

The participants of the event also expressed their views on the CoD 2.O and underscored the importance of dialogue, peaceful conflict resolution, and collaboration in strengthening democratic values in Pakistan. Their collective commitment reflects a shared vision for sustainable development and a democratic future for the country. They said that political parties are nurseries of political processes and democracy, and political workers are their backbone. However, political workers are neglected at leadership positions often. They demanded intra-party democratic processes to further strengthen democracy in the country. The conversation of political workers also resolved that establishment of Truth & Reconciliation Commission is the viable solution to bring the country back from this existing polarization.