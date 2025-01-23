Supreme court adjourns missing persons’ case indefinitely

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday was informed that Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar has been appointed as the new head of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance, replacing Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

It was informed to a seven-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan during hearing of a case related to missing persons.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail expressing annoyance over missing persons’ issue said that the government could have resolved the problem had it desired to do so. Additional attorney general informed the court about the government’s decision to replace Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal with Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar as the new head of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance.

The attorney general also mentioned that the government intends to establish a tribunal for missing persons through new legislation. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that such legislation would be necessary to set up the tribunal.

The attorney general informed that the cabinet committee was working on the legislative process and was asking for a timeline to complete it. Justice Mandokhail, however, pointed out that the law already exists, stating that making someone disappear is a criminal act. He emphasised that if a crime had been committed, a trial should be held, and if no crime had been committed, the person should be released.

The court was told that the government wanted to address the issue of missing persons systematically, but Justice Mandokhail responded, saying that if the government truly wanted to resolve the matter, it would have already been addressed.

Further, Justice Hassan Rizvi questioned how many missing persons had been recovered by the commission and whether the individuals who had been found were disclosing their whereabouts.

The registrar of the missing persons’ commission explained that those recovered do not reveal where they had been. Justice Masarat Hilali called for new legislation to be enacted specifically for missing persons, and Justice Mandokhail concluded by saying, “We can only hope that the government will resolve the issue. We cannot tell Parliament to legislate on this matter.”

Later, the bench adjourned hearing of the case indefinitely.