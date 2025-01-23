Swiatek locks in Keys semifinal, Sinner sizzles at Australian Open

MELBOURNE - Iga Swiatek booked her second Australian Open semi-final with another spectacular display on Wednesday while Americans reached the last four of the men’s and women’s singles at Melbourne Park for the first time in 16 years. Defending champion Jannik Sinner was also at his impressive best as he dismantled local favourite Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-2 6-1 for his 10th victory over the eighth seed in as many matches and returned to the last four at Melbourne Park.Polish world number two Swiatek mowed down eighth seed Emma Navarro 6-1 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena and faces another American in Madison Keys, who overhauled Elina Svitolina 3-6 6-3 6-4.

Ben Shelton wore down Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 7-5 4-6 7-6(4) in a highlight-laden clash and ensured the United States has players in the men’s and women’s semi-finals for the first time since Andy Roddick and Serena Williams in 2009.Searching for her first Grand Slam title, Keys will be hard-pressed to go further than Swiatek, who has crushed all five of her opponents at this tournament and is the only woman in the semi-finals to avoid dropping a set. Most eyes have been focused on the top half of the women’s draw, where title favourite and double defending champion Aryna Sabalenka booked a semi-final with Paula Badosa on Tuesday.But it may be the free-swinging Swiatek in pole position for the title, having lost only 14 games in her five matches.

The 29-year-old from Rock Island, Illinois had lost the last two of her three major meetings with Svitolina, most recently in the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open.She appeared set for another setback as the counter-punching Ukrainian took advantage of Keys’ early waywardness on a breezy morning on day 11 of the championships.Shelton, the 21st seed, is the last American in the men’s singles draw, having carried on after the third round demise of U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz and the quarter-final exit of 12th seed Tommy Paul. A stern test awaits the American upstart, as top seed Sinner was at his brutal best to tear apart De Minaur in the late match and reach his second semi-final in Melbourne.The early exchanges saw both players flex their muscles with heavy shot-making but there was only going to be one winner when Sinner broke for the first of six times.Defeat extinguished local favourite De Minaur’s ambitious bid to end Australia’s 49-year wait for a men’s champion at Melbourne Park since Mark Edmondson’s triumph.