Tahlia McGrath shines as Australia clinches Women’s Ashes series with rain-shortened T20I win

M Zawar
8:03 PM | January 23, 2025
Australia edged past England by six runs via the DLS method in a rain-affected second T20I at the Manuka Oval on Thursday, sealing an unassailable 10-0 lead in the Women’s Ashes series.

England, chasing a target of 186, were 168/4 in 19.1 overs when rain halted play. They fell six runs short of the DLS par score of 174, dashing their hopes of levelling the T20I leg of the high-stakes series.

Australia’s win was powered by Tahlia McGrath’s unbeaten 48 off 35 balls and Grace Harris’s quickfire 35 not out, as the duo added a record 71 runs for the sixth wicket to lift the hosts to 185/5 after being put into bat.

McGrath’s knock included eight boundaries, while Harris struck three sixes and two fours in her 17-ball cameo. For England, Charlie Dean took two wickets, with Sophie Ecclestone and Freya Kemp picking up one each.

In response, England’s Danni Wyatt-Hodge anchored the chase with a 40-ball 52, supported by skipper Heather Knight’s explosive 43 not out off just 19 balls. However, their efforts fell short as rain ended the game prematurely.

Megan Schutt led Australia’s bowling attack with figures of 2/32, while Annabel Sutherland and Kim Garth claimed one wicket each.

The arch-rivals will face off in one more T20I, followed by a one-off Test, with two points awarded for limited-overs fixtures and four for the red-ball clash.

