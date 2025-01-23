Taxila police claim killing car thief in encounter

Rawalpindi - Taxila police here on Wednesday claimed to have killed a car thief during an encounter with law enforcers when he along with two accomplices was fleeing after stealing a car.

According to the FIR lodged following the encounter, a police patrolling party was present at Kangu checkpost for snap search at around 1:10am Wednesday when they signalled a white car to stop but the driver sped it away.

Finding the car suspicious, the police started chasing it in their official vehicle.

The speeding car turned towards Mohra Muradu. The driver could not control the car and it crashed into roadside blocks. Three men came out of the car and started running towards nearby fields. They started shooting at the police van while running away.

The police said that the law enforcers took shelter behind the official vehicle and returned the fire. The fleeing men escaped into darkness. During search of the area, the police found dead body of an unknown man lying on the road. The police stated that it seemed the deceased who was later identified as Musa Khan, resident of Muzaffarabad Azad Kashmir, was killed by the firing of his fleeing accomplices.

In a subsequent press release, a police spokesperson said that the deceased was wanted and already convicted in multiple car-theft cases registered with Rawalpindi and Lahore police.

According to the police, the car that Musa and his accomplices were driving was stolen hours before the police encounter. In his complaint, Faisal Rehman, resident of Inayat Shahi in Taxila, told the police that he parked his car outside his office in Akbar Plaza near Taxila Museum at around 9pm on January 21. When he came out of his office, he found his car missing.

In another homicide case, Dhamial police on Wednesday arrested a man for committing fratricide in Quaid-e-Azam Colony on January 19.

The police said that they arrested Hassan Ali for killing his elder brother Asad Ali in front of their father after a scuffle following heated discussion on property issue.

In the FIR lodged with police, the complaining father Ansar Mehmood said that he had four sons and a daughter. Asad was my oldest son. He had no source of income and been asking me to sell the house and give him the money as he wanted to start dealing in property business.

“It was on January 19 around at 12:30am when I along with my sons namely; Hassan Ali, Hussain Ali and Muhammad Bilal was present at home when Asad came and started arguing about selling the house and abusing us. When Hassan Ali tried to calm him down, Asad started beating Hassan. Hassan started shooting at Asad with his pistol in the courtyard of the house which resulted in instant death of Asad. Hassan managed to escape from the scene.”