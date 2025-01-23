If the images from Donald Trump’s recent inauguration left any doubt, the joint venture between Microsoft and OpenAI, alongside other tech giants, to invest up to $500 billion in new AI data centers worldwide confirms a shift in global power. Once dominated by the petrochemical industry or the military-industrial complex, the reins of influence now firmly rest in the hands of the tech sector. This transformation, solidified under Trump’s presidency, was underscored by the presence of figures like Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Apple’s Tim Cook, Twitter and Tesla’s Elon Musk, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, TikTok’s U.S. CEO, and executives from Google and Microsoft at the inauguration.

What we are witnessing is the rise of a tech oligarchy. Between these individuals and their companies, nearly all modern methods of communication—social media, messaging platforms, and beyond—are under their purview. They control not just the flow of information but also a significant portion of the world’s wealth, holding unparalleled influence over how people interact and engage with each other.

The convergence of this oligarchy with the U.S. government underlines a new challenge for the global community. Their growing proximity to power raises critical concerns about the future of governance, communication, and privacy. The next 25 years are poised to be shaped by these tech titans, but whether this era will be one of innovation or unchecked monopolies remains uncertain.

The pressing question is how to manage this unprecedented concentration of power. Can these tech empires be broken into smaller, more accountable entities to prevent monopolistic dominance? Can regional alternatives emerge to decentralize control and foster competition? And can we establish safeguards to ensure open, diverse, and censorship-free communication worldwide?

These are not abstract concerns; they will determine the contours of future societies. The generations to come must grapple with these challenges and seek to establish frameworks that promote fairness, transparency, and freedom in a world increasingly defined by the influence of technology and those who control it.