Those conspiring against country will fail: PM

BHIMBER (AJK)/ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday performed ground breaking of the first Daanish School Science and Technology Center of Excellence in Bhimber, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), marking a significant milestone in the area’s educational development.

The prime minister expressed his commitment to establishing more Daanish Schools in AJK and other underdeveloped areas of the country, aiming to provide quality education to talented and intelligent children who lack access to educational facilities.

Addressing the ground breaking ceremony of the AJK’s first Daanish School Center of Science and Technology Center of Excellence in Bhimber, the prime minister termed the establishment of Daanish School in AJK as a welcoming sign. He said that the project of Daanish Schools was the brainchild of his leader and former PM Nawaz Sharif which were initially aimed at providing quality education to the talented and intelligent children of the less developed areas of Punjab whose parents were unable to bear their education expenses. “Thousands of students are now serving different key departments after completing their studies from Daanish Schools,” he added. He said the talented orphans and poor children were enrolled in Daanish Schools which would bring educational revolution in the country.

He informed that the children in the schools get free books, meals and boarding facilities. Similarly, he said the school’s buildings would be totally separate for girls and boys.

He announced that more Daanish Schools will be opened soon in Neelum and other areas of AJK. Similarly, he said more Daanish Schools will also be opened soon in Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan and merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The prime minister said all funds for the schools will be paid by the federal government. He directed the relevant authorities to construct and operationlise the school within one year. The prime minister pointed out that the people of Occupied Kashmir who were fighting for their independence will be happy to see their brothers getting such high standard education facilities.

He said that the chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh and Balochisan were taking steps to provide the best possible facilities in education and health sectors. The prime minister added that “as long as the people of Kashmir do not get their right to self-determination according to the United Nations resolutions, we will continue our political, moral, and diplomatic support”.

“The Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, is firmly committed to supporting our Kashmiri brothers. The sacrifices of the Kashmiris will not go in vain, they will attain freedom”, he added.

The prime minister said due the incumbent government’s prudent steps, the inflation rate and subsequently the policy rate had come down significantly, besides the country’s exports and foreign remittances also witnessed notable increase.

He said the World Bank, in its 10-years plan, had also allocated US$20 billion for various projects in Pakistan. “We have saved the country from falling into default by resolving key economic challenges,” he said adding that the government was committed to successfully complete the programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

PM Shehbaz Sharif noted that the country could not see development and prosperity until complete eradication of the menace of terrorism from the country.

“Pakistan Armed Forces and the security forces are rendering great sacrifices in war against terrorism which must be acknowledged,” he said adding that unrest in the country was incurring a huge loss of around Rs 190 billion every day. He expressed the confidence that those conspiring against the country will fail. Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Anwar-ul-Haq said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had illuminated the path of knowledge by establishing a Daanish School in Bhimber, an underdeveloped district. “This is his credit, and we are grateful for the launch of this great project. This is a game-changer initiative,” he added. He said the Kashmiris will unite and confront Indian state terrorism. “India is engaging in propaganda to divert attention from its atrocities and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.” Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Amir Muqam, expressed gratitude for the establishment of the Daanish School project in Azad Kashmir. He said four Daanish Schools will be established in Azad Kashmir.

Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the Daanish Schools initiative had now been launched in Kashmir. “Nations develop through educational progress. We are striving to promote modern education in line with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s vision,” he added.

The event was also attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Prime Minister’s Advisor for Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Ministers and Members of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly, and the leadership of the Hurriyat Conference.

‘Transparent, merit-based selection of students’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure a transparent and merit-based selection of the students to be sent to China for modern training in the agriculture sector.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting on the subject, also directed the formation of a committee to address the grievances of the students not meeting the standard during the scrutiny.

Calling China a time-tested friend of Pakistan and lauding its development in the agriculture sector, he told the participants that during his China visit, he had requested the Chinese leadership for the modern training of Pakistani students in the agriculture sector.

He said that the Government of Pakistan would bear the expenses of the students’ training and the first batch would soon leave for China. A 10% quota has been allocated for Balochistan among the students to be selected for the training, he added. Prime Minister Shehbaz also thanked the Chinese leadership and the universities for allowing the Pakistani students.

In the meeting, the prime minister was told that 1287 male and female students had applied through a portal of which 711 - including those from Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan - met the criteria.

The students would be sent to China in two batches. Scheduled to leave for China in March this year, the first batch of 300 students will receive training in improving irrigation, diagnosing and monitoring veterinary diseases, veterinary breeding and genetics, and modern seed preparation and processing.

The second batch of 400 students will leave for China by mid-year to be trained in the use of modern agricultural machinery, rapid crop growth, and modern agricultural technology, including artificial intelligence and the processing of fruits and vegetables. Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Ahad Khan Cheema, the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.