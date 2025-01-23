Three dacoits arrested, 12 motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD - The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered 12 motorcycles, cash and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that anti vehicle lifting squad, on a tip-off, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting a gang, including its ringleader Abdul Wahhab, and accomplices Arsalan and Muhammad Afnan.

The accused were wanted to the police in various cases of dacoity, robbery in addition to lifting vehicles and snatching bikes. The police recovered 12 motorcycles, one rickshaw worth Rs1.491 million, cash, weapons, mobile phones and other items, he added.

Two robbers injured in encounter

Two robbers sustained injuries while their accomplices escaped after an encounter in Mamonkanjan police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that a police team was returning with two accused, Allah Ditta and Saleem, after recovery of a case property when four assailants on two motorcycles intercepted them and opened firing at the police van near Sewerage Drain of Chak No 494-GB. They got the arrested accused released and escaped from the scene.

The police chased the accused and during the encounter, the both accused received injuries due to bullets of their own accomplices. The police shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Samundri. The accused were wanted to the police in a number of cases of robbery and dacoity.

Youth killed over minor dispute

An accused killed a youth over a minor dispute in the area of City Jaranwala police station. A police spokesman said on Wednesday that Shehzad of Mohallah Islam Pura had exchanged harsh words with Naeem over a minor dispute two days ago. Over this issue, Naeem allegedly hit Shehzad with a stab and escaped from the scene after killing him. The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the culprit, he added.