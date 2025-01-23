Thursday, January 23, 2025
Toxic liquor kills man in Thatta

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA
January 23, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

THATT  -  A tragic incident occurred in Ghorabari town, Thatta district, where a 30-year-old laborer, Rasheed Jaro, lost his life after consuming raw liquor.

According to Dr. Sajid Sheikh, Medical Officer of Basic Health Unit Var, Rasheed was rushed to the hospital by his friends in a critical condition, with a strong smell of raw liquor emitting from his mouth. Despite emergency treatment, Rasheed died during treatment at the hospital.

Dr. Sheikh found packets of raw liquor in Rasheed’s pocket, and his friends confirmed that he was addicted to raw liquor and had consumed a large quantity on Saturday morning. This incident sparked unrest in Ghorabari and surrounding areas, with civil society demanding strong action against those involved in the trade of raw liquor. The incident highlights the dangers of raw liquor consumption and the need for awareness and support for those struggling with addiction.

Govt tables PECA Bill in NA to deal with fake news

