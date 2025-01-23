Trump-II on the Way

President Donald Trump has again taken over the White House – with a strong mandate and major changes to come in the USA and around the world. There will be good things, too, and very decisive ones in any case, although sometimes more in words than action. Already Trump can take credit for the initial stages of the ceasefire in Gaza, but a ceasefire is only one temporary step on the way to peace. Last week, The EU, the Arab states, the Nordic countries, and several other countries and organisations, 85 in all, held a summit meeting in Oslo in the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution. I am sceptical to the Two-State Solution, outlined in the Oslo Accords in 1993, mainly since Israel is now against it. A One-State Solution, with curbed Israeli sovereignty and long-term international peacekeepers on the spot, seems to be less realistic but it would probably better in the long run.

The Gaza ceasefire was a first step in Trump-II’s agenda, even beginning a day ahead of his inauguration. Alas, the Biden administration’s contributions in the Middle East, to begin a more peaceful time for both the Palestinians and the Israelis, were far from impressive. This was very evident when his Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, summarised his work and achievements in his farewell talk to the press last Friday, broadcast on major TV channels. It was a vague and sad talk by a well-meaning top diplomat, but he knew he had been quite ineffective in his work. Also, Blinken did not touch upon other international issues, which would have been expected from the world’s superpower’s foreign affairs leader. As for other achievements at home and abroad during President Biden’s term (2021-2025) it has been announced that details will come in his soon to be released memoirs.

True, Biden was a child of his time, a decent politician at the top of US politics for over fifty years, seemingly feeling it was his birthright to set policies and implement them in his worldview, notably that of the establishment Democratic Party, similar to how many social democratic European leaders got used to think and lead – and they are much to be blamed, or honoured, for Trump and the ultraconservatives now having tailwind in their sails, winning in the USA elections and in Italy with PM Giorgia Meloni, and getting a fifth to a third of support in several European countries, and more in Argentina, where the ultra-populist Javier Gerardo Milei won the presidential elections in December 2023. He attended the inauguration of his friend Trump on Monday, and so did many other leaders, and some were conspicuously absent. In any case, everyone wants to be friends with the USA, indeed now with Trump at the helm, having new, expected and unexpected trade and other policies up his sleeves, such that would benefit the USA but also its friends. Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif has already said he looks forward to working with Trump to strengthen enduring ties.

Last time, at the beginning of the Trump-I presidency from 2017-2021, many people and leaders were shocked and worried about Trump entering the White House. This time, though, when the Trump-II begins, it seems that the atmosphere is different and more positive to Trump, although many maintain that he is unpredictable. His inaugural speech was beforehand said to be conciliatory and unifying, but it turned out to be quite confrontational. Yet, he did say he wanted the USA to contribute to end wars and not support new ones, but he didn’t specifically talk about the horrible Russia-Ukraine war, which he had earlier said he wanted to broker an end to in a very short time, even before becoming president. He also didn’t speak about Europe, NATO and other military issues.

Being confrontational, Trump said in his inaugural speech that he wanted to take back control over the Panama Canal, which the USA gave back to Panama after negotiations from Carter’s time in 1978 till Clinton’s time in 1999. Behind Trump stressing of regaining control over the Panama Canal lie possible future difficulties with the Suez Canal regularity. Trump also claimed the agreement is not being kept as it should be, since Panama allows China to play a key role in logistics.

The Northern Sea Route, or the Northwest Passage, in the Arctic area north of Russia, can become a future alternative to existing East-West routes. Trump’s ‘offer’ to buy Greenland from Denmark is not as outrageous as it may sound taking these issues into account, and it is not really about actual transfer of jurisdiction of Greenland from Denmark to the USA, but rather about further agreements to secure Greenland geopolitically as part of the West, considering, too, its immense resources and strategic military importance – to shelter that part of the world better from Russia and China.

And now a few words about Trump-II’s other plans. First, he wants to go for bilateral agreements in trade and other fields, and generally, he believes less in the UN and multilateral institutions. He has also frozen American development aid for ninety days. Already, like in Trump-I, he has announced pulling the USA out of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the World Health Organization (WHO). About China, it seems he will go for co-operation, but also higher tariffs and duties on imports. There will not at all be an outright cold relationship between the two superpowers as the USA also depends on China’s advanced production and more.

About better control of illegal and legal immigration to the USA, he announced dramatic actions in his inauguration, including expulsion of (many of) the some eleven million illegal immigrants. However, his talk about expelling immigrants is easier said than done; his claims about large number of immigrants having criminal records or being mentally retarded, has poor support in statistics. Besides, America also needs the labour of immigrants, yes, even the illegal ones. That is the same in Europe, where they also say they want fewer immigrants and asylum seekers, but due to aging populations and low birth-rates, immigrants are need, but regulations must be better than today. In Trump-II, the USA should implement better control of people entering the country, especially at its southern borders with Mexico, rather than focusing on expelling aliens already in the USA. To smiles of listeners, Trump even announced he wants the re-name the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

In conclusion then about what we can expect in the Trump-II term, let me say that we will have a time with more blunt language, that is for sure, less vague diplomacy and more focus on end-results rather than process. His plans to produce and export more oil will give income to the people and country, albeit it will be a more short-term benefit. Higher tariffs and import duties will likewise help the economy. Yet, Trump’s promise to make America and American richer, is not clear; besides, the economy is relatively alright and unemployment low, yet with increase food and other prices. It remains to be seen if there will be more democracy and equality under Trump-II, at home and abroad, but the opposite is more likely considering Trump’s businessman-like focus on the bottom-line more than debate and process. However, I believe we can hope that he will reduce the role of the multinationals, giving more opportunities to ‘old-fashioned’ individual and family capitalist companies, and reviving the American Dream. “The Golden Age of America begins right now”, Trump says.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. He can be reached at atlehetland@yahoo.com