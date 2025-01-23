Trump urges Russia to end Ukraine war, warns of sanctions if deal not reached

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday demanded that Russia "settle now" and end the war in Ukraine, warning of high taxes, tariffs and sanctions on Russian exports if a resolution is not soon achieved.

"I’m not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin - and this despite the Radical Left’s Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process," Trump said on Truth Social.

"All of that being said, I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE. If we don’t make a ‘deal,’ and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries. Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way - and the easy way is always better. It’s time to ‘MAKE A DEAL.’ NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!" he added.

The post was one day after the US president indicated that additional sanctions on Russia are "likely” if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not come to the negotiation table to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump was asked by reporters at the White House if he would impose further sanctions on Moscow should Putin refuse to engage in peace talks.

"Sounds likely," he said, without elaborating.

Asked if he believed the war should be frozen, he responded: "The war should have never started. If you had a competent president, which you didn't, the war wouldn't have happened. The war in Ukraine would have never happened if I were president."

He criticized former President Joe Biden, saying Putin "disrespected" his leadership.

On whether he would keep sending weapons to Ukraine, Trump said his administration would “look into that,” adding, “We're talking to (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. We're going to be talking with President Putin very soon, and we'll see what, how it all happens.”

“One thing I do feel is the European Union should be paying a lot more than they're paying,” he added.

Trump vowed to end the war in Ukraine and said he would engage in talks with Putin and Zelenskyy, although he has not provided a timeline or specifics.

“President Zelenskyy would like to have peace. He’s told me that very strongly. But it takes two to tango,” he told reporters.

Asked when he would meet Putin, Trump said: “Anytime they want, I’ll meet.”

“Millions of people are being killed. It’s a vicious situation,” he said, accusing the US of underreporting the death toll.

“The real killing now is on the war front. It's a very flat land, and the only thing that stops a bullet is somebody's body, and you have young soldiers. So, Russia's lost about 800,000 soldiers now. Ukraine's lost about 600,000 or 700,000. I think the numbers are lower than they're giving out,” he added.