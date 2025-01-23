Two suspects held in Sarim rape and murder case

Karachi police have detained two suspects in connection with the rape and murder of seven-year-old Sarim, whose body was found in an underground water tank 11 days after he went missing.

The suspects were apprehended from the apartment complex where Sarim’s body was discovered. Police officials stated that the investigation into the suspects is ongoing, with plans to send their blood samples for forensic testing. An investigative committee, accompanied by IT experts, is working to ensure thorough coverage of all aspects of the case.

The tragic incident began on January 7, when Sarim went missing after leaving for a nearby madrasa. His family filed a missing person’s report, fearing abduction. An extensive search operation was conducted in the apartment complex, involving 212 flats and the building’s four water tanks. Sarim’s body was eventually found in one of the underground tanks.

The post-mortem report revealed that Sarim had been sexually abused, tortured, and strangled to death. His neck was broken, and multiple injury marks were found on his body.

Since the discovery, a total of nine individuals have been taken into custody for questioning.

Sarim’s family and supporters staged a protest demanding justice, expressing frustration over the slow progress of the investigation. They urged authorities to take swift action to apprehend the killer and provide justice for their son.

The case has since been transferred back to the Bilal Colony police station as the investigation continues.