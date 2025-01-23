Wall Street to Hit a Wall

The fate of concerns many since the United States is still the cynosure of the global economy, is too big to fail. In the past, whenever pessimists questioned.

U.S. equities being the best place to park wealth and underestimated the potential of the benchmark S&P 500 Index, the tables eventually turned in favor of long-term market bulls. However, the bears might have a case this time. Although U.S. equities have remained the best investment over the past many decades, sluggish economic growth, inflationary pressures, and excessive money printing are paving the way for better alternatives.

The above-par performance of the U.S. equity market is unlikely to sustain in the foreseeable future. The world’s Biggest Big Bull, the Oracle of Omaha, who is widely hailed as the best equity investor of all times, is ostensibly not so sanguine. Despite his company, Berkshire Hathaway sitting on a cash stockpile in the vicinity of $325 billion, Warren Buffett is not deploying it. His famous Buffett indicator measures the total U.S. market capitalization as a percentage of annual U.S. GDP. With the latter at $29 trillion and the former at $36 trillion, the Buffett indicator at 124.14% is at an all-time high. It suggests that the market is strongly overheated. It is marginally higher than its previous all-time high, which came at the peak of the Dot-com bubble. The blood bath that followed the dot-com frenzy still haunts many. Cementing its predictive value, Mr. Buffett’s indicator was spot on in predicting the 2008 crash, when the S&P 500 fell by 50%. No wonder Mr. Buffett thinks that we are in another market bubble. Nothing explains why even at a Price to Earnings ratio of 28.77 of the S&P 500, investors find these valuations justified.

It is preposterous to think that the Federal Reserve can keep printing money endlessly and simultaneously return to rock bottom interest rates. Since the mighty Dollar is still the global reserve, the money printing can go on for a few years without risking default; however, a potential fiasco by BRICS+ might lead to prolonged stagflation. Validating the fears cited, forecasts suggest sluggish GDP growth ahead, which will remain around 2.7% in the upcoming years. The Consumer Price Index for November 2024 stood at 2.9%, in line with forecasts. Inflation is stable at 2.9% and is expected to remain at that level. Evidently, the presumptuous money printing was the fed being captive to the modern monetary theory and remaining ignorant to potential repercussions. Oil prices may remain stable owing to the temporary stability in middle east, however, the real threats are port congestions, supply chain disruptions, and the insane increase in freight costs. The resulting commodity supercycle could make policymakers go haywire, and a failure of the modern monetary theory at this point would trigger a ‘black swan’ economic turmoil since the debt-laden American fiscal framework is already far from sustainable. Though currently at moderate levels, the benchmark interest rates are sooner or later poised to rise in what will be termed as a ‘coordinated effort’ by central banks all over the world to curb inflation. In the light of the abovementioned events, it can be inferred that the much-anticipated monetary tightening might be just around the corner. Sooner or later, Americans will have to pay the price for this ‘free money’.

Moving forward arises the million-dollar question, if not U.S Stocks, then what?

There certainly are lucrative alternatives, each having its own merits and demerits. First and foremost, the talk of the town that is cryptocurrency. Although Crypto being highly volatile, can deliver quick gains, the absence of an authorized regulatory and custodial body is a significant deterrent. Moreover, extreme volatility in prices of various cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Doge, and others make it a speculative ‘faith-based’ asset and not a proper investment with a perceivable intrinsic value.

Next in line is the former global reserve before the U.S. Dollar, the yellow metal, gold. Gold is an evergreen hedge from potential economic downturns and existed long before fiat currencies came into existence. Gold is an unwavering hedge that did not lose charm during times of uncertainty, hyper-inflation, and sluggish economic growth like world wars, recessions, and even the Great Depression. Furthermore, it is highly liquid and globally accepted. Over the past 30 years, gold delivered a gain of close to 360% against Dow Jones’ 991%. However, over the past 15 years, gold has delivered a return of 330% against the Dow Jones’ 153%. All in all, some portion of one’s investment portfolio must be safeguarded as gold to provide a sort of ‘recession insurance’.

In conclusion, U.S. equities are gradually losing their charm in terms of growth potential on the back of weakening fundamentals of the U.S. economy. In addition, prevailing economic uncertainty calls for some degree of hedging in safer asset classes, primarily gold. Though the merits of equity investing still outweigh those of other asset classes, moving forward, emerging and frontier markets are all set to take center stage in this particular genre. The economy is poised to become more and more complex. Embracing change is vital to flourish, and for those who choose to remain adamant and refuse to evolve, sticking to the status quo will yield nothing but regrets.

Shajee Suhail Farooqui

The writer is a student at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).