Will not stay silent on provincial rights, Bilawal tells PPP leaders\

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said yesterday that he will not stay silent on provincial rights.

In a series of meetings with PPP leaders at the President’s House, reiterated his commitment to strong provinces for a solid federation.

In one of the engagements, senior PPP leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah met with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss the national political situation.

The conversation focused on challenges faced by provinces and the party’s strategy to uphold the federal spirit of the constitution.

Later, PPP Gilgit-Baltistan President Amjad Advocate called on Bilawal to review the political and organizational landscape of Gilgit-Baltistan. The two discussed key issues affecting the region, reflecting the party’s continued commitment to addressing regional concerns.

Separately, senior PPP leaders, including Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and People’s Labor Bureau in-charge Chaudhry Manzoor, met with Bilawal to discuss the political landscape in Punjab.

Bilawal has consistently voiced his concerns over the neglect of provincial rights in Pakistan’s federal structure. He emphasized the need to strengthen provincial autonomy as outlined in the 18th Amendment.

He underscored the PPP’s resolve to safeguard democratic principles and address the concerns of provinces and marginalized regions.