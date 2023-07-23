A narrow view

In an article titled ‘Inter arma silent leges’, Abdul Mois Jaferi criticised Pakistan’s state institutions. The writer has used the language of symbolism, while somewhere, he directly targets them.

Adul Mois Jaferi wrote” “I had first tried to postulate that the way the powerful have behaved since the events of May was akin to an angry toddler. Once again, Pakistan has waged the only war it has repeatedly won: the ones started against our own Constitution and countrymen. During war, the law falls silent. It is a tragic lament…when we are at our worst; we forget what makes us human.”.

The author further said: “The strength of a state is determined not by its ability to display strength and achieve compromises inward, but outward…after all, we have existed in a geographical viper’s pit…The tune to which the state was flexing was not the national anthem, but the snake charmer’s melody playing all around us. And as the melody stops and the snakes come out of their stupor, we will realise that all we have really succeeded at is to render ourselves defenceless.”

In fact, indicating unilateral approach, Adul Mois Jaferi has totally ignored the other side.

After the arrest of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and Chairman of the main opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on May 9 this year in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir University Trust, violent protests erupted across the country. PTI supporters took to the streets. In various cities and towns. They, along with their supporters damaged the civil and military installations on a large scale, including the Corps Commander’s residence in Lahore which was ransacked and set to fire. In Rawalpindi, PTI supporters pelted stones on the gate of army’s General Headquarters, damaged Army martyrs’ monuments and memorials. In cant areas, houses and offices of the Army were also targeted.

Almost all the leaders of the coalition government, the PDM and several members of the civil society, strongly condemned the PTI workers’ violent attacks at civil and military installations. They further stated that these act have displayed the fascist approach of the PTI. They also reminded the sacrifices of the armed forces, especially for maintaining the internal and external security of the country.

People also staged rallies, displaying solidarity with the armed forces, and condemned the attacks of miscreants on government installations and vandalising of state institutions. These rallies and renowned persons’ statements still continue.

In this regard, in a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on May 10, 2023 termed May 9 as a dark day. The statement elaborated that immediately after the PTI chief’s arrest, there were organised attacks on army installations and anti-army slogans were raised; “One group wearing a political cloak, driven by its lust for power, has accomplished what the eternal enemies of the country could not do in 75 years.”

The ISPR added: “Without caring about its own reputation, the army showed extreme patience, tolerance and restraint in the wider interest of the country. Army’s mature response thwarted this conspiracy…We are well aware that behind this are directives of some evil leadership of the party. There was complete pre-planning…evil elements vigorously stirred up public sentiments to fulfill their limited and selfish goals…action against all miscreants would be taken according to law”.

In his various public rallies and addresses, the ex-Premier Khan showed his contradictory statements. Sometimes, he appreciated the Pakistan Army and sometimes, censured it, while targeting the former army chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, stating: “A major international conspiracy was carried out against his regime’s removal through America’s threatening diplomatic cypher. Afterwards, he said that no conspiracy was made by the US, while Gen. Bajwa was responsible for his regime’s removal.

Under Khan’s directions, resignations of the PTI members from National Assembly and decision to rejoin the National Assembly, dissolution of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) confirm that he lacks political farsightedness.

Nevertheless, on May 9 and May 10, the country faced multiple losses of various kinds—billions of rupees lost due to the PTI protests—the entire nation has been left to bear the brunt of the cost of the protests.

Apart from the damage done to government buildings, for which taxpayers’ money will be used to repair, while Pakistan is already facing multi-faceted crises and challenges.