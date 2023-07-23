Sunday, July 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan govt receives Rs13.125b from MRDL as royalty of Saindak Copper-Gold Project

Our Staff Reporter
July 23, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -  The Balochistan government has received Rs13.125b from MRDL as royalty of Saindak Copper-Gold Project since 2004 to 2022. As per the lease contract between Saindak Metals Limited (SML) and MRDL that a royalty of 5 percent of the gross sale proceeds to be paid to the government of Balochistan. The details of the royalty paid to the government of Balochistan every year were taken from the audited financial statements of MCC. The above royalty amount is 5 percent of the gross sale proceeds of Blister Copper including Copper, Gold, and Silver. The company has provided scholarships worth Rs 111 million to 206 students, studying in the best educational institutions in the country since 2009 till date

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1690007838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023