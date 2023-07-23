Better coordination stressed for provinces development

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori met Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa (KPK) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar at Governor House here on Saturday. They discussed the promotion of inter-provincial coordination, the exchange of delegations and other issues of mutual interest. The governors of KPK and Balochistan along with the Sindh governor rang the bell of hope. Kamran Tessori also informed his counterparts about the purpose of the Bell of Hope. The KPK and Balochistan governors lauded the steps of the Sindh Governor.