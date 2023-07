Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has directed the Relief department and district administrations to stay alert in view of possible damages by monsoon rains in the province.

In a statement, he directed to ensure speedy relief activities in the rain and floods affected areas and shift affected people to safe places.

The Chief Minister said the provincial government will not leave affectees alone in the hour of difficulty and will provide them all-out support.