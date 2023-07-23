Caretaker setup –A last challenge for PDM’s alliance to remain intact!

ISLAMABAD - The selection of the caretaker setup of the country is set to prove a last challenge for the PDM’s government [an eleven-party alliance], which recently reached consensus to dissolve the national assembly soon after its completion of its five-year term. The PML-N, the ruling party in centre, will face a bit of trouble to convince all its partners for the selection of caretaker setup and its tentative time period to run the affairs of the country.

The alliance of nearly a dozen parties, in one and half year, remained united on almost all the matters except conducting general elections on recently conducted digital population census. The main partners [PPP-P and PML-N] in the fold are seemingly so far unanimous over the major decisions, but rest of the supporting parties have their separate grievances.

The recent Dubai huddle of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari was not much welcomed by allied partners, as some partners [JUI-F and MQM-P] openly expressed their reservations for not taking them into confidence. Even PDM’s head Maulana Fazlur Rahman was unhappy over the one-on-one meeting between two main leaders of main political parties without inviting the rest of its partners.

Likewise, Muttahida Qaumi Movement [MQM-P] is not ready to happily accept all the proposals floated by the PML-N for the future political panorama. “We have conveyed our reservations over population census,” said MQM-P’s leader Zahid Malik, talking to this newspaper.

Other partners from Balochistan and Sindh, having their own grievances, could create a difficult situation for the ruling party in the selection of caretaker setup and its length of running affairs of the country. GDA’s senior parliamentarian Dr.Fehmida Mirza, expressing serious concerns over electoral reforms as she has even shared her recommendation [Dissenting note] for the electoral reforms bill which would be passed in the farewell session of the national assembly.

However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a five-member committee to hold talks with allied parties on the caretaker set-up required for holding of general elections.

The committee consists of federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Saad Rafique would hold parleys with the leadership of allies. PM Shehbaz has also formed a five-member team to hold talks with partners ahead of consultation with opposition leader Raja Riaz Ahmed. Talking to this newspaper, opposition leader Raja Riaz Ahmed said that he would also propose three names for the caretaker Prime Minister, once the process of consultation with the prime minister is initiated. “We will complete this process in two or three days,” he said confidently. The Prime Minister has recently met Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) president Akhtar Mengal to discuss some political matter and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is ready to share its input on the caretaker set-up during its leadership’s meeting with the PM.

Selection of the Caretaker setup is a constitutional duty that needs to be performed by the present government. Albeit the constitution clearly stipulates the selection procedure for the appointment of the interim Prime Minister yet the process is not without its bureaucratic inevitabilities.

The Prime Minister of the caretaker government needs to be decided in consultation with the outgoing Prime Minister and the leader of the Opposition. In case the Prime Minister and the leader of the Opposition of the outgoing National Assembly do not agree on any person to be appointed as the caretaker Prime Minister, within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly. The matter of two nominees each, to a committee be immediately constituted by the Speaker National Assembly.

The committee should comprise eight members of the outgoing National Assembly, or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the Treasury and the Opposition. This committee members of the Treasury and the Opposition are to be nominated by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, respectively.

The committee constituted shall finalize the name for the caretaker Prime Minister within three days of the referral of the matter to it. If, in any circumstance, the committee is unable to finalize a name for the caretaker Prime Minister, the matter shall be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan for a final decision within two days of the referral.

According to Pakistan’s last caretaker PM was Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk, in 2018. Before that, Justice (R) Mir Hazar Khoso in 2013, Muhammad Mian Soomro (2007-2008), Malik Meraj Khalid (1996-1997), Moeenuddin Ahmad Qureshi (1993), Balakh Sher Mazari (1993), and Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi in 1990, and others.