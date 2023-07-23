Chitral River washes away several bridges, nine houses

Chitral - After torrential rains, the Chitral River experienced extensive flooding due to the accumulation of heavy stones, wood, and debris in the drains, causing the water level to rise significantly.

Furthermore, during the construction of the road from Chitral to Booni, the contractor irresponsibly disposed of road-cutting debris in the Chitral River. Similarly, the road near the Murda-Gol drain was flooded for a kilometre, and now the floodwater is flowing over the road.

The Wapda powerhouse in Singoor village was destroyed, resulting in the suspension of power supply to Singor and surrounding villages. Additionally, flash floods washed away several bridges along the Booni road, and nine houses were severely damaged.

As a consequence of the floods, safe drinking water pipes and irrigation streams and channels were inundated, depriving people of access to drinking water.

The floods caused significant damage to hotels, houses, workshops, and markets situated on the river bank, with water entering the first floor of many buildings. The Kailash Valley also suffered devastations due to the floods.

Locals expressed their disappointment, stating that neither the NDMA, PDMA nor the National Highway Authority has taken any action to restore the roads or provide relief to the affected people.

The people of Chitral urgently call upon the provincial and federal government, as well as international donors, to declare Chitral a disaster-hit district and accelerate rehabilitation efforts on an emergency basis. The road leading to Gilgit-Baltistan and China, along with Upper Chitral, has been destroyed in a one-kilometre area. The only route to the Upper Chitral district is through the Booni road, which is currently closed.