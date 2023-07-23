CII unveils code of conduct for intersect harmony

ISLAMABAD - The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Saturday unveiled a comprehensive code of conduct to say that no individual shall declare another Muslim a non-believer and that only qualified religious scholars could discuss Islamic principles based on religious doctrines.

Addressing a press conference after the consultative meeting with prominent religious scholars and leaders, CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz said the code, aimed at maintaining peace and tranquility, particularly in the month of Muharram- ul-Harram across the country. Dr Qibla said, “The code ensured that no individual shall declare another Muslim a non-believer. He said decisions on apostasy would be determined by the courts in accordance with the Constitution.”

He said the key aspects of the code included the principles of equality, social and political rights, freedom of expression, belief, worship, and assembly, he added. He said no individual had the right to declare anyone, including government officials, military personnel or security agencies as infidels.

He urged the scholars and individuals from all walks of life to extend their support to the state and its institutions.

He said one crucial aspect of the code was the call for individuals to refrain from associating with movements driven by linguistic, regional, religious, or sectarian biases as the state stands firm in taking strict action against such groups to preserve unity and harmony.

In the educational realm, he said that both private and government institutions as well as religious educational establishments must refrain from promoting militancy, extremism and hatred, adding, those found involved in such activities would face legal consequences. While all Islamic schools of thought have the right to propagate their beliefs and ideologies, he mentioned that the code strictly prohibited inciting hatred or making baseless accusations against individuals, institutions or groups.