Sunday, July 23, 2023
Cipher conspiracy based on lies: Sherpao

Says its time to take PTI chief to task and get him punished for all his wrongdoings, including Al-Qadir Trust case

Our Staff Reporter
July 23, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ah­mad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said that the ci­pher conspiracy was based on lies and it was PTI chief, who had conspired against the nation.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at his native village in Charsadda district, he said the time had come to take PTI chief to task and get him punished for all his wrongdoings, includ­ing the Al-Qadir Trust case. “The investigations, which are taking place, should be taken to the logical conclusion,” Aftab Sherpao demanded, adding that it was the former prime minister, who sabotaged the International Monetary Fund’s programme during his tenure.

Condemning the May 9 mayhem, he said that attacking the army installations was a serious incident, therefore, its masterminds and perpe­trators should be punished in accordance with the law. He said as the National Assembly was going to complete its five-year term in August this year, it must pass the electoral reforms to ensure the holding of free and fair elections. “Nobody would have reservations about the election results if the National Assembly passes the electoral reforms,” he maintained. He said the law and order had started deteriorating in KP, asking the government to take urgent steps to normalize the situation.

